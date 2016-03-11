Wordyard

Hand-forged posts since 2002

Scott Rosenberg

Archives

Wordyard / Links / “Every one of these roles and tones seems ‘authentic’ “

“Every one of these roles and tones seems ‘authentic’ “

by Leave a Comment

“After the ‘Nice’ Debate: Trump’s Shape-Shifting Power,” James Fallows (The Atlantic, 3/11/16):

Trump talks up his background as a business executive, but the background that really matters is his years as a reality TV star. All politicians need to be actors. But by nature or by experience, Trump is just far better at it than anyone else in the field. The magic is that every one of these roles and tones seems “authentic” to him. That is a large part of why he’s gotten this far, and why the Democrats have to take him seriously. Ronald Reagan, as an actor-presidential candidate, had nothing in the dramatic-skills range over Trump.

Get Scott’s weekly Wordyard email

Notes from me and the week's collection of links and quotes. No spam, and if I ever sell this list or send you a "sponsored email" you'll know that I'm gone and some alien has adopted my identity.

Post a comment

Creative Commons License Wordyard by Scott Rosenberg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.