Humans do the darndest things. From “Robots deliver fun with hotel room service orders, and they don’t expect a tip,” by Hugo Martin (Los Angeles Times, 2/7/16):
Although the robot’s factory name is Relay, each hotel has given its machine a unique moniker. At the Residence Inn, they call it Wally. Other hotels have dubbed it Dash and Botlr.
The robot, shaped like a giant flower vase, contains an enclosed compartment where hotel staff can put drinks, snacks or other items that guests order from the front desk. Toothpaste makes the trip most often.
There are drawbacks to a delivery robot. After Wally brought fresh towels to a room a few weeks ago, the guest dumped his used, wet towels into the robot’s compartment. Wally promptly short-circuited.
“That was a sad day,” Beedon said. “It was like having an injured employee.”
After the robot was repaired, the general manager made a suggestion to [the manufacturer] Savioke: “They have to find a way to make that thing waterproof.”
Savioke is working on a fix, Lau said.
“The idea that someone would put wet towels in it never crossed our minds,” she said.
Comments
http://www./
you rightly say that the cost of the USO is to be shared by all carriers. Telstra is the only provider of the USO as it is a condition of their license. Other carriers are supposed to contribute in proportion to their market share. In fact, since this concept was introduced there has been continual litigation as to what the USO costs and the relevant market share of the carriers. Therefore, only Telstra has funded the USO so they will be pleased to be rid of it. As a shareholder I say about time. As a taxpayer I hope the recipients of the USO are expected to make a greater contribution to the service they receive.