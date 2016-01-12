Rushkoff: Digital media’s either/or dynamic

Douglas Rushkoff on his blog on “How the digital media environment enforces boundaries”:

Thanks to the discrete bits and binary logic of the digital age, as well as the frightfully alienating spectacle of beheadings on social media, we are becoming obsessed with divisions… Everything has been made discrete (not discreet, but distinct). That’s why we’re either Americans or Mexicans, Canadians or natural born citizens. Red states or blue states. Where pixels are getting mixed up, well, that’s where we have to build better walls. Get Supreme Court decisions that something is one way or the other. All the wiggle room, the undefined nooks and crannies that may have created ambiguity but also helped soften the edges of our societies, is taken away.