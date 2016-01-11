Wordyard

Hand-forged posts since 2002

Scott Rosenberg

Archives

Wordyard / Links / Bowie: “Sincere about his insincerity”

Bowie: “Sincere about his insincerity”

by 1 Comment

Bill Wyman on David Bowie in 2013:

David Bowie—indigestibly arch; unfailingly cerebral, distant, and detached—was always sincere about his insincerity, but never insincere about his sincerity. At the time, this distinction was as crucial and confounding as the highly sexualized, polymorphously perverse demimonde he celebrated. He mocked rock seriousness, even as he delivered some of the most lasting songs of the era, all the while carrying himself like a lubricious aristocrat, drawing, with a sort of kinky noblesse oblige, strength from his audience’s adulation and in turn bestowing his blessing: E pluribus pervum.

Post Revisions:

Get Scott’s weekly Wordyard email

Notes from me and the week's collection of links and quotes. No spam, and if I ever sell this list or send you a "sponsored email" you'll know that I'm gone and some alien has adopted my identity.

Comments

Post a comment

Creative Commons License Wordyard by Scott Rosenberg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.