E-book Links, November 7-12: NY Times’ e-bestsellers; e-book biz in billions; e-ink in color

  • Kindle 3: e-book readers come of age [Nate Anderson, Ars Technica]: "Now that standalone e-book readers like the Kindle have hit mass market prices (the new WiFi-only Kindle is a mere $139) and have turned into high-quality reading machines at last, the question is what's lost and what's found in the move to e-books? Or, to put it another way, does it really matter that I can no longer smell my books?"
  • Color E Ink to Be Sold in Hanvon E-Reader [NYTimes.com]: "E Ink screens have two advantages over LCD — they use far less battery power and they are readable in the glare of direct sunlight. However, the new color E Ink display, while an important technological breakthrough, is not as sharp and colorful as LCD. Unlike an LCD screen, the colors are muted, as if one were looking at a faded color photograph. In addition, E Ink cannot handle full-motion video. At best, it can show simple animations."

