Random links

## Oliver Willis (who I met last year at the first Bloggercon) is having fun dreaming up pithy ads for “Brand Democrat.”

## Merlin Mann of 43 Folders offers some good tips on breaking thru writer’s block — not my particular affliction, thankfully, but the advice is useful for all sorts of creative logjams.

## Reason #5637 to love RSS: I knew that NPR offered RSS feeds, but only recently did I realize that they’ve intelligently broken up shows like “Fresh Air” into individual segments — so that, for instance, I can listen to my friend David Edelstein’s movie reviews even when I don’t have a full hour to hear the whole show.

