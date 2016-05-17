Wordyard update

As you can see, I’ve suspended the link-sharing project.

It’s not that there isn’t still an incredible flow of links on the subject of digital authenticity and “being yourself” on social media. (You could fill a whole feed just with links to think pieces on Trump.)

But I’m not satisfied with the format I’ve been using. The quotes have value on their own but the simple bloggy reverse-chronological pile isn’t satisfying enough. I’ve been thinking of better ways to organize, present, and share this material, but I haven’t put them together yet. Stay tuned.