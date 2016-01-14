Wordyard

Hand-forged posts since 2002

Scott Rosenberg

Archives

Wordyard / Links / On that Mast Brothers chocolate story

On that Mast Brothers chocolate story

by 1 Comment

Helen Rosner in Eater, Dec. 23 2015, on “What the Mast Brothers Scandal Tells Us About Ourselves”:

One of the ascendant virtues of the new culinary landscape is the murky, poorly defined quality of authenticity. It’s an idea that means wildly different things depending on who’s saying it and what they’re applying it to, but in all circumstances it boils down to a fundamental notion of quality by fiat: if something is authentic, it is necessarily good. Authenticity implies a purity of history, a purity of purpose — in short, if something is authentic, it isn’t enjoyed because we’ve been barraged with external indicators that have instructed us to enjoy it; it’s enjoyed because it is inherently enjoyable. Inauthentic things need to be marketed and positioned and sold. Authentic things simply exist, and are perfect, and in their perfection they handily sell themselves.

Get Scott’s weekly Wordyard email

Notes from me and the week's collection of links and quotes. No spam, and if I ever sell this list or send you a "sponsored email" you'll know that I'm gone and some alien has adopted my identity.

Comments

Post a comment

Creative Commons License Wordyard by Scott Rosenberg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.