Another misleading story reports that blogs ‘r’ dead

The technology press has been keen on the “blogging is dead” (or “dying”) meme for some time now, but it’s tough to find actual data or evidence supporting the notion. Blogging, of course, is changing; in the digital world, all is flux. But if you’re going to declare, as today’s New York Times headline does, that blogging is “waning,” it would be good to be able to show a decline in numbers. And that, sadly, is missing from the Times story — which cherry-picks statistics that look very different in their original contexts.
The peg for “Blogging Wanes as the Young Drift to Sites Like Twitter” is a study (here’s the summary) from Feb. 2010 — more than a year ago. The study showed that the number of kids ages 12-17 who are blogging dropped in half from 2006 to 2009 (14 percent report blogging, from 28 percent). The same study showed that the percentage of adults 30 and older who blog rose from 7 to 11 during the same period. Meanwhile, a more recent Pew study, the Times reports, finds that “Among 18-to-33-year-olds…blogging dropped two percentage points in 2010 from two years earlier.”
But if you actually look at that report, you find that, overall, blogging is still growing, not waning at all:
Few of the activities covered in this report have decreased in popularity for any age group, with the notable exception of blogging. Only half as many online teens work on their own blog as did in 2006, and Millennial generation adults ages 18-33 have also seen a modest decline—a development that may be related to the quickly-growing popularity of social network sites. At the same time, however, blogging’s popularity increased among most older generations, and as a result the rate of blogging for all online adults rose slightly overall from 11% in late 2008 to 14% in 2010.
Fourteen percent of online adults are making some effort to write regularly in public! That remains a phenomenal fact; if you’d predicted it a decade ago, as only a handful of visionaries did, you’d have been dismissed as a nut (or maybe a “cyber-utopian”).
So the actual story — which, to be fair, the Times’ article mostly hews to (it’s the headline and lead that skew it more sensationally) — is that blogging keeps growing, but it’s losing popularity among teens.
Social networking is changing blogging. (My postscript to the paperback edition of Say Everything addresses those changes at length.) More of us are using Facebook and Twitter for casual sharing and personal updates. That has helped clarify the place of blogging as the medium for personal writing of a more substantial nature. Keeping a blog is more work than posting to Facebook and Twitter. So I wouldn’t be surprised if, long-term, the percentage of the population blogging plateaus or even declines.
Maybe we’ll end up with roughly ten percent of the online population (Pew’s consistent finding) keeping a blog. As the online population becomes closer to universal, that is an extraordinary thing: One in ten people writing in public. Our civilization has never seen anything like it.
So you can keep your “waning” headlines, and I’ll keep my amazement and enthusiasm.
BONUS LINKS: WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg addresses the story:
At some point you’ll have more to say than fits in 140 characters, is too important to put in Facebook’s generic chrome, or you’ve matured to the point you want more flexibility and control around your words and ideas.
And Anthony DeRosa points out that Twitter isn’t very popular among the teen set either.
Comments
Chris Amico
Some of this also gets to a question of definitions: Twitter used to be called “microblogging” (whatever that meant) because that seemed the best definition when it launched. If I post a series of notes on Facebook, am I blogging? Or does it only count if I’m using my own site?
Scott Rosenberg
Chris, I agree.
The thing is, *even following the narrower set of definitions* that tries to draw clear lines between blogging and using social networks, the numbers don’t show blogging “waning” at all, and only one group — 12 to 17 year olds — shows a significant decline in use….
Dave B
I guess I’m not that concerned that 12-17 years olds have significantly cut back on their blogging (according to the NYTimes article). I don’t think I’ve ever read a blog written by, say, a 14 year old, and I doubt a person that age has read my blogs. (Of course, it’s partly the headline writer’s fault for choosing to focus on the very young end of “the young.”)
As the article notes, “Among 18-to-33-year-olds, the project said in a report last year, blogging dropped two percentage points in 2010 from two years earlier.” That doesn’t sound like a whole lot of “waning” to me.
And, as the Times article briefly mentions, Tumblr has not seen a decline (I’m guessing that it’s seen an increase, and I’ve seen a lot of teens using the service). According to the Times article, Tumblr sees itself as a blogging service, but many users don’t think of it that way. So, as the article points out, at least part of the “waning” may be a matter of semantics.
And it seems the number of bloggers aged 34 and up is increasing.
TCWriter
It’s also significant that these “trends” suggest the preferences of 12-17 year-olds (not exactly noted for literacy or a lengthy attention span) are set in stone.
I regularly see the Facebook/Twitter preferences of college-aged students held up as proof that email marketing will soon be deader than Lady Gaga’s meat bikini, yet what happens when they graduate and acquire career-related email addresses (which is how their bosses and colleagues communicate)?
It’s no accident that most long-form writers don’t appear out of the mists until their late 20s or mid-30s; prior to that, they simply don’t have much to say, and it’s likely long-form online communications (like blogging) will ultimately follow the same path.
The Intertubes are a dynamic place, and if they reflect the facets of our society, then we should probably suspect they’ll reflect the changing needs/abilities of those using them as they progress through their lives…
Aaron Bradley
I’m really glad you wrote this blog post, saving me the trouble of doing so myself – as I was pretty annoyed at the shallowness of the Time’s article.
Among the excellent points you make regarding how the statistics were cherry-picked in support of the “blogs are waning” headline is the false equivalency underlying the premise. As a producer of information shared on the Internet one may be a blogger *and* a Tweeter, *and* a Facebook poster, *and* a Quora user, *and* … well, fill in the blanks. None of these activities are either mutually exclusive (certainly there is no finite bucket of contributors which can only fall into one category), nor are these activities necessarily best defined by the domains or networks on which they take place. That one has or does not have a “blog” is in itself rather irrelevant to what the activity of “blogging” actually produces: a written record accessible on the Internet of between one and a million words.
Lord
And it is whether the reading of them has increased or decreased that is really their popularity.
Matt Rouge
Yep, totally agree. Good post.
bennc
Scott,
This rebuttal has sparked a great dialogue between some higher ed colleagues of mine at other institutions. I’m moderating a community discussion about creative social media use here at Duke on Thursday and will be bringing those notes and your rebuttal with me to a conference in New Haven in April. Always great to read your missives.
–Ben
Jeff Carter
This article made no sense to me either, and I was glad to read an article by someone knowledgeable about this stuff that confirmed my suspicions
If blogging among adults 18-33 has only dropped two percentage points since 2006, that actually suggests to me that the medium has more strength than I thought, since in 2006 Facebook was just starting out and Twitter did not even exist.
Alan Levine
The only thing ever “dead” us saying “X is dead” (unless X is a real corpse).
Besides what is already outline above in terms of a narrow definition of what it means to express oneself online, just spend time peeking at the source code of many web sites and you will see something not quite blog like published in blog software. Go to any WordCamp and you will sense that using wordpress (or it’s other… Err, lesser I’ll) is the new web design.
Heck, newspapers are dead!
Chris Clark, U of Notre Dame
Thanks for clarifying another misleading news item. I find that I am more and more interested in blogging, and that I recommend it to more and more faculty. The blog website format is very flexible. I think that the truth is that the technology and its users are maturing.
Website Builder
Interesting post. As much as I am active on blogs, I can never be lead into believing that blogs are dead.
quinceanera invitations in spanish
The loser who has to hose down the ice to repair the surface after a game of pond
meilleure imprimante wifi
There’s certainly a lot to know about this topic. I like all of the
points you made.
manta electrica
I got this web page from my pal who shared with me
on the topic of this website and now this time I am visiting this web site and reading very informative articles here.
troncatrice
For latest information you have to go to see world-wide-web and on internet I found this web site as a finest site for most recent updates.
migliore sedia Ufficio
Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using?
Can I am getting your associate hyperlink for your host?
I want my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
barbecue elettrico prezzo
Thank you for the good writeup. It actually was
a leisure account it. Look complicated to more brought agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we keep in touch?
cannocchiale prezzo
Genuinely no matter if someone doesn’t understand afterward its
up to other viewers that they will assist, so here it happens.
casserole induction
Nice blog right here! Additionally your website loads up very fast!
What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your
associate link on your host? I desire my web site loaded
up as fast as yours lol
salboricua.com
I leave a leave a response each time I especially enjoy a post on a website or if I have
something to contribute to the conversation. Usually it’s caused by the fire displayed in the article I read.
And on this post Another misleading story reports that
blogs ‘r’ dead — Wordyard. I was
actually moved enough to post a comment :) I do have
some questions for you if it’s allright. Is it simply me or does
it seem like a few of these remarks come across like they are
coming from brain dead individuals? :-P And, if you are writing at additional sites, I would like to follow everything new you have to post.
Would you make a list the complete urls of your communal
sites like your twitter feed, Facebook page or linkedin profile?
extreme-pro.net
It is in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of information. I am happy
that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep
us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
mini proiettore opinioni
Hi everyone, it’s my first go to see at this site, and piece of writing is really fruitful in support of me,
keep up posting these posts.
binocolo prezzo
I was very pleased to find this page. I wanted to thank you
for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to check
out new things in your blog.
hote telescopice oferte
What’s up colleagues, how is all, and what you desire to say concerning this post, in my view its really remarkable in favor of
me.
rodillo para bicicleta
Marvelous, what a blog it is! This blog presents helpful information to us,
keep it up.