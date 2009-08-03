Saying everything on KQED Forum

Last Thursday I had the pleasure of talking about Say Everything with Michael Krasny on KQED’s Forum. I don’t think I fully infected Michael with my enthusiasm for bloggers and their place in our culture, but I was grateful for the rare opportunity this show (and host) provides to dig really deeply into a subject over the course of an hour.
One of my arguments is that blogs — so long derided as trivial — are actually the format we employ today when we want to go deep into any subject or topic. Forum and blogs: separated at birth?
Here’s the audio from the show:
I share your enthusiasm with blogging. I don’t share your politics. Nevertheless, being informed involves not being ignorant of how the ‘other side’ chooses to see an issue. Too often opposing positions are only given an airing in the hostile blinkered worlds they inhabit. Thus when you chose to discuss your favorite blogs the listener was given the impression that you’re not as informed as I’m sure you’d like to believe.
