Appearances, actual and virtual

Tomorrow night (Wednesday, July 29) at 7:30 pm, I’m speaking about Say Everything at the Hillside Club here in Berkeley. The event is sponsored by Berkeley Arts and Letters and also by the Berkeley Cybersalon, a series that I have been attending, in various forms, for 15 years now.

Also, it looks like I’m going to be on KQED Forum this Thursday morning at 10 AM — listen in, call in, ask me interesting questions!

Finally, this week I’m guest-blogging over at the Powell’s Books site. My first post was all about why I wrote Say Everything as a book and not a blog. (I assumed this would be sort of obvious — but as my Powell’s piece was being posted, the Wall Street Journal published a review arguing that my book “would have worked better as a blog.” So go figure.)

In my second Powell’s post, I look at what “master narratives” we can find in the story of the rise of blogging.

