Tools for an informational self-audit

“Pay attention to what you’re paying attention to.” I believe I first heard this exhortation from Howard Rheingold. Don’t know if he said it first or got it from some other wise person. It’s always struck me as good advice. And as I return from a week spent entirely offline I find myself wanting to take it — in a systematic way.

People go on diets where they watch what their bodies consume. Some of us keep budgets where we track the money we earn and spend. What about pursuing a similar approach to the information we feed our minds?

I’d like to do this: take some period of time — a day, a week? — and track exactly how I’m spending my media time. I’ve read about the concept of the media fast, but this is something different — more like keeping a food diary for one’s media intake.

Are there any tools out there for doing this? Examples of other people who’ve done it? I’ve googled “Media audit” but, alas, this phrase appears to have been monopolized by the advertising industry. Maybe Lifehacker has posted on this? Post me some pointers and I’ll follow up.

