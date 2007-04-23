Links for April 23rd

Wordyard

  • rc3.org: How programming is like golf
    “No matter how easy it is to get close to the hole, you have to make those seemingly easy putts in order to finish, and the small bits at the end can wind up costing you just as much as the big chunks of progress did early in the project.” Or: First you do the first 80 percent, then you do the second 80 percent…
  • Papers’ Web Hopes Dim a Bit – WSJ.com
    “Roughly 70% to 80% of [newspapers’] online revenue is tied to a classified ad sold in the print edition.” If true, yikes: classified is going online anyway…

