Me, where, what, huh?

I’ve been freelancing. Most exciting: contributing writing to Steven Levy’s Backchannel on Medium. The chance to work with Steven, and the other great journalists he’s assembled for that effort, was irresistible. (If The Soul of a New Machine was the book-in-the-back-of-my-mind as I wrote Dreaming in Code, then Steven’s epochal Hackers served as the equivalent inspiration for Say Everything.)

The pieces I’ve tackled so far have been ambitious and kinda time-consuming, but fascinating and absorbing. Today we posted There’s a Blockchain for That, a deep dive that lays out the dream of rewiring the Internet along decentralized lines using the technology that powers Bitcoin. If you missed it, last month I took a look at the rise of new programming languages like Google’s Go and Apple’s Swift, laying out the technological and cultural implications of creating our software with corporate-shaped tools. Also: I spent a weekend at a “Comedy Hackathon”; the resulting piece is Furby Does Python.