Normal programming will resume

Where was I?

It turns out that starting a small company, getting a project in gear, and hiring people is time-consuming.

I knew that. But I didn’t fully calculate how fully all of it would distract me from the routine of blogging. Then there was some travel and some family commitments, and — my god, it’s a month later.

I should probably have been posting about it all as I went along, but once I stopped posting, it became easy just to…continue not posting.

That will end. Now!